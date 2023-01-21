Wilmington firefighters battle Saturday morning house fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an active house fire.

The fire started sometime before 9:30 Saturday morning on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time or if anyone has been injured.

WECT’s crew on scene says much of the fire appeared to be on the second floor of the two-story home.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as more become available.

