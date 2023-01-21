Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track

A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.

Andre Boyce, 28, was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak to the charges, and a call to a possible number for his Manhattan address rang unanswered Saturday morning.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was shoved onto the southbound No. 1 line track. Officers were posted at the station and responded, finding a 34-year-old man on the track with a head wound, police said in a release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released information on what interaction, if any, the man had with Boyce before ending up on the tracks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on...
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
Brush fire in Brunswick County.
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an active house fire.
Wilmington firefighters battle Saturday morning house fire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash
A Brazilian performer claims Santos was “Kitara Ravache” and that he once performed as a drag...
GOP Rep. Santos calls drag queen claims ‘outrageous’