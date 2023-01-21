Loved ones gather to honor, remember KC Johnson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday was an emotional night across Wilmington as family, friends, LGBTQ allies, and other community members gathered to honor and remember the life of KC Johnson.

“She was a very beautiful person inside and out,” Veronica Walters said.

Walters knew KC Johnson through a support group they attended. She said hearing the news that Johnson was murdered shocked and saddened her.

Friends say Johnson would be smiling down and full of joy seeing the community and loved ones come together.

“It’s sad that the community has come together in an event like this,” Walters added.

Friends gathered in Downtown Wilmington at 5:30 Friday evening.

“It is important to recognize KC and honor her for the way she lived her life as her authentic self,” Walters said.

Family and loved ones then gathered for a candlelight vigil on King Street, where investigators believe Johnson was killed.

District Attorney Ben David was among those paying their respects to Johnson. He said his office will work to be a voice for her.

“There’s certainly many people who can provide comfort to the family and friends that are all around us right now but the people who are behind me right now, the prosecutors, we’re the only ones who can deliver justice. We speak loudest through our actions, regardless of our walk of life, or profession we are in. What I’m going to ask this community to do is don’t just listen to what is said, watch what we do,” David said. “People die in an instant, but they live for a lifetime. And that’s an important thing for everyone to remember. Prosecutors speak for the death and murder trials. We give victims a voice at the courthouse. We’re also the conscience for our community. It’s a time-honored principle that there’s equal protection under the law for everyone. And that means that just as no one’s above the law, no one’s beneath the laws protection from.”

Friends said they wish they didn’t have to come together in a tragic situation like this, but they want to remind everyone to hold your loved ones close because life can change in an instant.

