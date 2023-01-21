First Alert Forecast: much cooler & wetter weekend
Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Yesterday Wilmington’s high reached 70 degrees after near-record highs Wednesday and Thursday. Your Forecast Alert Forecast forges on to the weekend with dry skies and a cooling temperature trend: 30s for Saturday morning, and 50s for Saturday afternoon.
An energized storm track will boost much-needed rain chances deeper in your First Alert Forecast: 80% for Sunday, 20% for Monday, 0% for Tuesday, and 60% for Wednesday.
