First Alert Forecast: much cooler & wetter weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Yesterday Wilmington’s high reached 70 degrees after near-record highs Wednesday and Thursday. Your Forecast Alert Forecast forges on to the weekend with dry skies and a cooling temperature trend: 30s for Saturday morning, and 50s for Saturday afternoon.

An energized storm track will boost much-needed rain chances deeper in your First Alert Forecast: 80% for Sunday, 20% for Monday, 0% for Tuesday, and 60% for Wednesday.

Latest rain chances continue to increase heading into Sunday with an approaching Gulf storm. Rainfall totals in excess of one inch for most locations appears likely. A real dent in the drought is possible. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/rpmmvIVHvI — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 20, 2023

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and wherever you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

