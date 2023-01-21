Senior Connect
Charlotte FC announces plans for celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes

Walkes, 25, sustained fatal injuries in a boating accident in Florida on Wednesday.
Charlotte FC will hold a celebration of life on Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Charlotte FC will hold a celebration of life on Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.(Alana McCallion | Alana McCallion)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club has announced plans for a celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes, who died due to injuries sustained in a boating accident earlier this week.

Walkes, a 25-year-old defender, suffered the fatal injuries in south Florida on Wednesday. He passed away at the hospital on Thursday.

In the hours following his death, Charlotte FC supporters lined the gates of Bank of America Stadium with flowers, signs and jerseys.

Tributes poured in from across the city, country and football landscape everywhere.

On Tuesday, supporters will be invited to a celebration of life at Bank of America Stadium.

The stadium’s East Gate will open at 2 p.m., with the ceremony slated to begin at 3 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear black Charlotte FC gear and ‘Newly Minted’ kits.

Matchday stadium protocols and policies will be in place, including clear bag policies, and attendees will be responsible for their own parking arrangements.

