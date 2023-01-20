Woman reunites with Calabash and Brunswick Co. first responders who saved her life after cardiac event

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Calabash and Brunswick County first responders were honored in a ceremony recently for saving a woman’s life after a cardiac event that took place on Dec. 17.

On that day, firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded to a medical call at Brunswick Plantation. They found Peg Higgins experiencing a cardiac event at the home she was moving into.

The responders determined that she had a serious heart issue and she was hospitalized for life-saving heart surgery.

Mungo Homes, where Higgins works as a sales manager, held a ceremony on Jan. 20 with the first responders and Higgins reunited. The first responders were given Mungo Homes Community Builder Awards to honor their work in the community.

“They received Mungo Homes hard hats, a bucketful of assorted goodies, and hugs from Ms. Higgins!” said the Calabash FD in a release.

