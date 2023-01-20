Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal.

These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023.

The officers are:

Officer Cardiellea Barksdale

Officer Charles Boyce

Officer Robert Ferencak

Officer Casandra Knipp

Officer Krista Mangum

“Their hard work and dedication to this community is evident and we appreciate all they do. Congrats from all of us here at WPD,” WPD wrote in a Facebook post.

