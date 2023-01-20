Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal.
These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023.
The officers are:
- Officer Cardiellea Barksdale
- Officer Charles Boyce
- Officer Robert Ferencak
- Officer Casandra Knipp
- Officer Krista Mangum
“Their hard work and dedication to this community is evident and we appreciate all they do. Congrats from all of us here at WPD,” WPD wrote in a Facebook post.
