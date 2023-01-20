Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

CPL. Boyce, CPL. Barksdale, CPL. Knipp CPL., Mangum and CPL. Ferencak with the Wilmington...
CPL. Boyce, CPL. Barksdale, CPL. Knipp CPL., Mangum and CPL. Ferencak with the Wilmington Police Department(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal.

These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023.

The officers are:

  • Officer Cardiellea Barksdale
  • Officer Charles Boyce
  • Officer Robert Ferencak
  • Officer Casandra Knipp
  • Officer Krista Mangum

“Their hard work and dedication to this community is evident and we appreciate all they do. Congrats from all of us here at WPD,” WPD wrote in a Facebook post.

