Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding a $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail.

The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to Pine Grove Dr.

Design for section 2 and 3 of the trail is 90% complete, which comprises the trail section along Greenville Loop Road to the River to Sea Bikeway at Park Ave. Bidding and construction for these are expected to start in mid 2023. The final section along Pine Grove Drive between Holly Tree Road and Greenville Loop Road is set to begin construction with intersection improvements in late 2023.

The Shallotte-based company was the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, according to the agenda item. This is a transportation bond project, and money isn’t being taken out of another fund to pay for it.

The item has been placed on the consent agenda for the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. You can see the full agenda on the city website.

Project alignment for the Greenville Loop Trail (WECT)

