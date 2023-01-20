Senior Connect
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to Novant Regional Medical Center and sustained life-threatening injuries.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more details become available.

