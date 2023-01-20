State treasurer responds after state health plan rejects appeal from Blue Cross

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Health Plan has awarded their 2025-2027 contract for third-party administrative services to Aetna; but Blue Cross Blue Shield has held the contract for 44 years and is challenging the change.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell says the third-party administrator doesn’t set premiums or determine what is covered under the health plan. Those decisions are made by the board of trustees.

Folwell also says that nothing about employee health coverage will change because of the shift.

“Blue Cross has never been the insurer for the state health plan. They’ve had this contract for 44 years. So they’re not the engine and they’re not the body. They’re the transmission that simply processes all the back office claims for medical services for those that teach, protect and otherwise serve,” Folwell said.

Blue Cross of North Carolina released a statement of their own, saying:

“Blue Cross NC believes that its bid to the State Health Plan serves the best interests of the Plan’s members. The Plan’s response to Blue Cross NC’s protest leaves too many unanswered questions about how this change will affect costs and access to care for state employees and teachers.”

Blue Cross also says that The Plan refused to disclose documents about its RFP (request for proposal) process despite their public records requests.

