Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers

(North Carolina Highway Patrol)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new set of state troopers have graduated from the 157th program.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol welcomes 36 troopers from the Basic Highway Patrol School. These troopers completed 27 weeks of extensive training.

The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00 a.m. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. served as guest speaker and provided congratulatory remarks to the graduates.

The oath of office was administered by Judge Jeffrey Carpenter of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Freddy Johnson Jr., Highway Patrol commander, provided remarks to the newest sworn members.

“As new state troopers, we feel you are ready to fulfill this role and be ambassadors who represent the State Highway Patrol,” said Johnson. “My charge to you is to be a leader in your community by your actions, your character and your important role as a law enforcement officer.”

The new troopers will report to their respective duties on Wednesday, February 15 for field training.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Jamal Terrell Griggs
Wilmington man charged with murder in 2021 shooting, victim’s mother relieved
William Hicks
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records

Latest News

CPL. Boyce, CPL. Barksdale, CPL. Knipp CPL., Mangum and CPL. Ferencak with the Wilmington...
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
David Howard
New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director
Thermo Fisher property in Downtown Wilmington.
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a missing 13-year-old has been located...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office says missing 13 -year-old has been located and is safe