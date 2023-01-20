Senior Connect
Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person wounded

Indiana police fatally shot a suspect who allegedly opened fire in a Walmart. (CNN, WFIE, WALMART)
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Evansville Central Dispatch in Indiana confirmed authorities responded to an active shooter situation at a Walmart on Thursday night.

Dispatch says it happened at the store located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville.

The call originally came in at 9:59 p.m.

Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department tells 14 News when police arrived on scene, officers immediately entered the building

“Officers were on scene very quickly, went right into Walmart,” Sgt. Gray said. “We were given a description of the suspect. Officers then began to look for the suspect.”

Evansville police say the gunman was shot and killed at a Walmart location. (WFIE)

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the shooting, with both deputies and police officers going inside to locate the gunman.

“Immediately, we assembled a team with the Evansville Police Department, and began to look for the threat,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said. “You may recall that decades ago, the Columbine model, that came across – when you secure a scene and wait for reinforcements to contain a situation. That’s no longer a model we practice. If there’s active gunfire, we immediately go to the threat and neutralize that threat to minimize the loss of life.”

Police say when law enforcement entered the building, the male suspect opened fire at officers. Multiple police officers returned fire.

Gray says the shooter would fire and then run off, leading the officers around the store.

The gunman was shot and killed.

Sgt. Gray says at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but there could be more victims. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials anyone who was at the store or was injured in the incident need to contact police.

