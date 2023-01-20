Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pet of the Week: Flower from Monty’s Home

Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.(Monty's Home)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Part of their 60th group of dogs in Pender County, Flower is up-to-date on her vaccinations and heartworm treatment, spayed and is house trained.

Those interested in adopting Flower will receive a crate, leash, a week’s worth of food and a training DVD if they adopt her.

As of this time, Flower is being trained through the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where she will complete seven weeks of training in basic obedience and household manners. She is expected to graduate from the program on Feb. 23.

For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Those wishing to meet Flower can do so at a meet and greet scheduled to take place Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Monty’s Home Animal Lovers Thrift Shop at 401 Hwy 117 S.

Those interested in adopting Flower can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (732) 693-8462.

Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.(Monty's Home)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
Jamal Terrell Griggs
Wilmington man charged with murder in 2021 shooting, victim’s mother relieved
William Hicks
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
City of Wilmington to consider purchase of Thermo Fisher building

Latest News

Cash, an approximately 1- to 2-year old bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: ‘Cash’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Cash, an approximately 1- to 2-year old bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: ‘Cash’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
An unnamed, 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
An unnamed, 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter