Pet of the Week: Flower from Monty’s Home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Part of their 60th group of dogs in Pender County, Flower is up-to-date on her vaccinations and heartworm treatment, spayed and is house trained.

Those interested in adopting Flower will receive a crate, leash, a week’s worth of food and a training DVD if they adopt her.

As of this time, Flower is being trained through the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where she will complete seven weeks of training in basic obedience and household manners. She is expected to graduate from the program on Feb. 23.

For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Those wishing to meet Flower can do so at a meet and greet scheduled to take place Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Monty’s Home Animal Lovers Thrift Shop at 401 Hwy 117 S.

Those interested in adopting Flower can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (732) 693-8462.

