New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director

David Howard
David Howard(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month.

Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.

“My familiarity with Brunswick County comes from great working relationships with their team over the years and my long-term residency in the area made the opportunity very exciting to me,” Howard said in a release.

He earned a bachelor’s in business/marketing from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and a master’s of public health from UNC Greensboro.

Jon Campbell was selected to serve as interim health director for New Hanover County after Howard’s departure, according to a note at the bottom of the latest New Hanover County COVID-19 update.

Campbell is a certified physician assistant and has served as health and human services pandemic operations manager since December 2021. He also worked as an emergency department physician assistant for more than 13 years and as a senior aeromedical physician Assistant with the Army National Guard.

