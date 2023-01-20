Senior Connect
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher

James Edward McKamey, has now been booked for the murder of Carol Smith Greer. (Source: CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher.

James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County.

McKamey stabbed Greer to death then left her body near a small storage building behind her home in August of 2016.

A death penalty hearing is scheduled to be held Monday at 9:15 a.m. at the Columbus County courthouse.

He also was found guilty of attempted murder and assault in connection to the stabbing of Reshonta Love.

According to police, McKamey stabbed Love numerous times in the arms, head and chest in the 300 block of West Nance Street on Aug. 29. Authorities were called to Greer’s residence on Smyrna Drive the next day, where they found her dead.

