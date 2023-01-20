Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus

A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of Santa Claus.(Cumberland Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (Gray News) - Police in Rhode Island say they have received a unique request from one of their residents.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, a girl has requested officers to test DNA from a cookie and carrots that were left at her house over Christmas weekend.

The police department reports the young resident wants the items checked for evidence of Santa Claus visiting her home on Christmas.

Police said their young investigator provided them with some partially eaten carrots to determine if reindeer were present along with a half-eaten cookie reportedly left behind by Santa.

Police Chief Matthew Benson said he has forwarded the girl’s evidence to the Rhode Island Department of Health for analysis to examine possible DNA traces from Santa while comparing the bite marks to any of Santa’s reindeer on file.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission,” Benson shared in a news release. “We will do our very best to provide answers for her.”

Cumberland police said that while they wait for the DNA results, they have shared evidence with the girl, which includes a photo of a reindeer, that supports Santa’s presence in her neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Jamal Terrell Griggs
Wilmington man charged with murder in 2021 shooting, victim’s mother relieved
William Hicks
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records

Latest News

Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
State treasurer responds after state health plan rejects appeal from Blue Cross
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says
This combination of photos provided by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Dept. shows Peter J....
Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial
FILE - Elon Musk appeared in court Friday.
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets