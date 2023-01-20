Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Jan. 20 that Frank V. Brinkley has been named chief of police effective March 27.

“As police chief, Brinkley is charged with oversight of the UNCW Police Department, including a staff of more than 40 professionals dedicated to campus safety and security. UPD serves and protects a community of more than 17,800 students and 2,500 faculty and staff,” said UNCW in a press release.

Brinkley has worked as the police chief at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem since 2017, and spent 15 years with the police department at N.C. State University. At UNCSA, he developed their PD’s first strategic plan, worked to improve processes for new hires and helped update old equipment.

“Throughout my law enforcement career, I have focused on being a good steward of people, programs and resources. I look forward to working with Vice Chancellor Lackey and the UPD team to continue emphasizing the values of trust, transparency, respect and service that guide our commitment to the campus and community,” Brinkley said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.