Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW

Frank V. Brinkley, who has been named chief of police at UNCW
Frank V. Brinkley, who has been named chief of police at UNCW(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Jan. 20 that Frank V. Brinkley has been named chief of police effective March 27.

“As police chief, Brinkley is charged with oversight of the UNCW Police Department, including a staff of more than 40 professionals dedicated to campus safety and security. UPD serves and protects a community of more than 17,800 students and 2,500 faculty and staff,” said UNCW in a press release.

Brinkley has worked as the police chief at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem since 2017, and spent 15 years with the police department at N.C. State University. At UNCSA, he developed their PD’s first strategic plan, worked to improve processes for new hires and helped update old equipment.

“Throughout my law enforcement career, I have focused on being a good steward of people, programs and resources. I look forward to working with Vice Chancellor Lackey and the UPD team to continue emphasizing the values of trust, transparency, respect and service that guide our commitment to the campus and community,” Brinkley said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
Jamal Terrell Griggs
Wilmington man charged with murder in 2021 shooting, victim’s mother relieved
William Hicks
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
City of Wilmington to consider purchase of Thermo Fisher building

Latest News

New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 community levels decrease to medium and low for southeastern North Carolina
James Edward McKamey, has now been booked for the murder of Carol Smith Greer. (Source: CCSO)
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
Joseph Lemon
Bladen Co. agents seize over two pounds of marijuana during search
Austyn Grainger was last seen in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland at around 8:15 p.m....
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 13-year-old