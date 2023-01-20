Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann was joined Friday by Japan's Koichi Wakata, another first-time spacewalker. (Source: NASA TV/CNN)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan’s Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station’s power grid.

Mann, a Marine colonel and test pilot, rocketed into orbit last fall with SpaceX, becoming the first Native American woman in space. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

Wakata, Japan’s spaceflight leader with five missions, also flew up on SpaceX. He helped build the station during the shuttle era.

Friday was the first spacewalk for both.

The pair will depart the space station in another month or so.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
Jamal Terrell Griggs
Wilmington man charged with murder in 2021 shooting, victim’s mother relieved
William Hicks
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
City of Wilmington to consider purchase of Thermo Fisher building

Latest News

25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants
25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Woman sentenced for pretending to be dead mother, receiving VA benefits for nearly 50 years
New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 community levels decrease to medium and low for southeastern North Carolina
Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly...
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others