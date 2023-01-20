Senior Connect
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on...
A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20.

The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m.

According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was traveling west, when a woman traveling east tried to turn into her driveway and hit the deputy’s car head-on. Her car then spun and hit the car behind her.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She is to be charged with failure to yield.

The deputy and the other driver did not require hospitalization.

