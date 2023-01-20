Senior Connect
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

Brush fire in Brunswick County.
Brush fire in Brunswick County.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd.

Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no structures were involved.

Due to the wind crews will continue to monitor the area. There has been heavy smoke along U.S. 17 at times, so officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area.

