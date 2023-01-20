COVID-19 community levels decrease to medium and low for southeastern North Carolina
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After an increase to high earlier in the month, CDC COVID-19 community levels for southeastern North Carolina counties have decreased to medium and low as of Wednesday, Jan. 18.
New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick and Columbus counties have a low community level, while Bladen county has a medium community level.
You can find information on COVID-19 and vaccines on the CDC website and via New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen, Columbus counties’ health department websites.
