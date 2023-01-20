Senior Connect
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The Marine was arrested at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.
The Marine was arrested at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.(U.S. Justice Department)
By WITN Web Team and Maddie Kerth
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol.

From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer, another one of the men investigated by the FBI for involvement, and video footage from inside the Capitol, investigators tracked Hellonen’s path through the government building.

They compared these images to Hellonen’s military identification card, also known as a common access card, and found the phone number listed in his military records matched service records from Verizon placing him inside.

Hellonen faced US Magistrate Judge Robert Jones, Jr. in his first court appearance Thursday in Wilmington.

He was appointed a public defender and ordered to appear in Washington D.C., the district where the charges are pending.

