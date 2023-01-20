Senior Connect
Bladenboro woman arrested on child abuse and drug charges

Harley Victoria Locklear
Harley Victoria Locklear(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a Bladenboro resident was arrested on drug and child abuse charges after a request for assistance from the Bladen County Department of Social Services.

Deputies arrived at the residence at the 400 block of Freeman-Davis Road on Jan. 18 and smelled “an overwhelming odor of marijuana,” according to the BCSO. The BCSO says that they couldn’t get anyone to the door, and the vice-narcotics unit was contacted. After getting a search warrant, agents searched the property and retrieved fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Two children aged 12 and 14 were home alone when the search occurred.

Harley Victoria Locklear, 24, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, manufacture fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 5 or more counterfeit instruments and two counts of child abuse.

She was also served orders for failure to appear in court on traffic charges and an arrest warrant for narcotics and weapon charges from Robeson County. She is being held at the Bladen Co. jail under a $1,004,500 bond. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

