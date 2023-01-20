Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bladen Co. agents seize over two pounds of marijuana during search

Joseph Lemon
Joseph Lemon(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Clarkton man in connection to over two pounds of marijuana and a handgun that were seized by agents at a property in Clarkton.

On Jan. 18, deputies served an outstanding show cause order on 30-year-old Joseph Lemon at his home in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road. Deputies reported that they smelled marijuana, and the vice-narcotics unit was contacted.

According to the BCSO, a search warrant was obtained, and agents seized marijuana, paraphernalia and money. They got another search warrant for a property at the 1200 block of Mitchell Ford Road and seized over two pounds of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun.

Lemon was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, manufacture marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the county jail under a $100,000 bond.

Items seized after searches at the 1100 block and 1200 block of Mitchell Ford Road by Bladen...
Items seized after searches at the 1100 block and 1200 block of Mitchell Ford Road by Bladen County officials(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
Jamal Terrell Griggs
Wilmington man charged with murder in 2021 shooting, victim’s mother relieved
William Hicks
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
City of Wilmington to consider purchase of Thermo Fisher building

Latest News

New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 community levels decrease to medium and low for southeastern North Carolina
James Edward McKamey, has now been booked for the murder of Carol Smith Greer. (Source: CCSO)
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
Frank V. Brinkley, who has been named chief of police at UNCW
Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW
Austyn Grainger was last seen in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland at around 8:15 p.m....
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 13-year-old