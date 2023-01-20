Bladen Co. agents seize over two pounds of marijuana during search
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Clarkton man in connection to over two pounds of marijuana and a handgun that were seized by agents at a property in Clarkton.
On Jan. 18, deputies served an outstanding show cause order on 30-year-old Joseph Lemon at his home in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road. Deputies reported that they smelled marijuana, and the vice-narcotics unit was contacted.
According to the BCSO, a search warrant was obtained, and agents seized marijuana, paraphernalia and money. They got another search warrant for a property at the 1200 block of Mitchell Ford Road and seized over two pounds of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun.
Lemon was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, manufacture marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the county jail under a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.