LIVE: Biden welcomes mayors to White House

President Joe Biden is set to welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.

He is expected to deliver remarks to the group in the East Room of the White House.

The United States Conference of Mayors is an official group whose membership is made up of mayors representing cities with a population of 30,000 or larger.

