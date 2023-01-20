Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 13-year-old

Austyn Grainger was last seen in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland at around 8:15 p.m....
Austyn Grainger was last seen in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brusnwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old who has been reported missing.

Austyn Grainger was last seen in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

She is 5′8 and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red hoodie.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Avery Hill at 910-713-6071 or dial 911.

