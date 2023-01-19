WPD: Wilmington man charged in 2021 fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been charged in a 2021 fatal shooting, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shelton Long, of Riegelwood.

According to the WPD, officers found Long dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 4200 block of River Road on Nov. 5, 2021.

