WPD: Wilmington man charged in 2021 fatal shooting

A Wilmington man has been charged in a 2021 fatal shooting, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been charged in a 2021 fatal shooting, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shelton Long, of Riegelwood.

According to the WPD, officers found Long dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 4200 block of River Road on Nov. 5, 2021.

