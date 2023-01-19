Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St.

Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Once that day arrives, a new traffic signal will be placed in stop and go mode, and the existing traffic signal at U.S. 701 Bypass and Virgil Street will be removed.

Virgil St. traffic won’t be able to travel across U.S. 701 Bypass and will be limited to a right turn onto the road. New stop and one way signs will be added at Virgil Street, and pavement markings will be adjusted between and on Columbus and Virgil streets.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.