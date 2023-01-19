Senior Connect
UNCW hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration featuring Little Rock Nine member

UNCW hosts MLK celebration
UNCW hosts MLK celebration(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration inside Kenan Auditorium on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The celebration featured activist and keynote speaker Minnijean Brown-Trickey a member of the Little Rock Nine, one of the first African American students to enter Little Rock Central High School in 1957 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to desegregate public schools.

“I think what I want to say is nobody can tell you how to do something when it’s the first time,” Brown-Trickey said to the audience. “Okay, so you’re just winging it all the time and that’s what we did.”

Brown-Trickey was awarded with the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian award, along with the rest of the Little Rock Nine in 1999.

“In honor of the 60th anniversary of integration at UNC Wilmington, we invite the public to listen to one of our civil rights icons whose legacy of integration and self-defense in Little Rock, Arkansas, had a lasting impact on school integration throughout the country,” Sean Palmer, director of UNCW’s Upperman African American Cultural Center, said in a press release.

Organizers also dedicated the celebration to Lela Thompson, the first black woman to graduate from Wilmington College in 1967 and the role she played in integrating what is now UNCW.

