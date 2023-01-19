Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teens in Feb. 2017.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says that Jones was leaving a Super Bowl party when he started driving down U.S. 74 in the wrong direction and crashed into another car in Lumberton. The crash killed Dana Wilson and her boyfriend Ryan Menke.

The two were Laney High School graduates and 18 years old.

Jones had been arrested for DWI three times before the deadly crash, and police said at the time that they believed alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.

