Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens

Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teens in Feb. 2017.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says that Jones was leaving a Super Bowl party when he started driving down U.S. 74 in the wrong direction and crashed into another car in Lumberton. The crash killed Dana Wilson and her boyfriend Ryan Menke.

The two were Laney High School graduates and 18 years old.

Jones had been arrested for DWI three times before the deadly crash, and police said at the time that they believed alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
The first step at the Healing Place is its detox center, where clients spend their first week....
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington

Latest News

The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree...
Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
The National Eye Institute has named January as Glaucoma Awareness Month to tell more people...
National Eye Institute stresses importance of vision exams to protect against glaucoma
Crews are currently on the scene of a downed power line on 3rd St near Greenfield Lake.
Downed power line blocking two lanes on 3rd St near Greenfield Lake
Justin Caldwell
UPDATE: Fourth person arrested in connection to Wilmington gun crime investigation