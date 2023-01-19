Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree in New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are still random Christmas lights up in some neighborhoods and there are people who are trying to get the most out of those holiday decorations, but once it’s time to put the tree to bed, don’t take it to the curb.

With inflation and the shortage for Christmas trees this year, some people were paying $20 to $30 more than in the past, so you’re putting your money to good use by recycling it.

By decomposing your Christmas tree, you’re recycling nutrients back into the environment, and New Hanover County Landfill is accepting them until the end of the month.

The landfill is looking for real Christmas trees and wreaths so that they can decompose the materials to help control erosion at the landfill, build temporary roadways and provide mulch for the New Hanover County Arboretum or our parks and gardens.

Another great perk is that anyone can go to the landfill and ask for free mulch. Whether you’re a farmer and need a lot or simply need a little for your garden, you can receive free mulch. This offer applies to Brunswick County’s landfill as well.

The main thing to remember when you are recycling your tree is that you remove everything from lights and ornaments to tree stands and holders. If taken to one of the recycling sites and something cannot be removed, it will be thrown in the trash. The reason is that the composter machine will not be able to break down the materials.

Roughly 700 trees are dropped off each year, but the the landfill’s director, Joe Suleyman, is striving for more this year.

Through January 31st, you can drop-off your tree at these three locations:

Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road

Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road

New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North

The NHC Recycling and Solid Waste Department funds and coordinates the program with support from the Wilmington Sanitation Department and Home Depot. You can find out more about the program on their website

