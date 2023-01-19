Sheriff’s office announces recipient of MacAlpine award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First Sergeant William “Billy” Montjoy has been named as this year’s recipient of the Captain David E. MacAlpine Award, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

First Sergeant Montjoy has served with the sheriff’s office since 2005 and is in command of its Crime Awareness and Prevention Unit.

“His desire to serve the community goes far beyond his work assignment though,” a sheriff’s office news release states. “For Billy, creating equitable and inclusive community involvement opportunities is a personal mission, in which he displays the very best attributes of Dedication, Commitment, and Passion.”

MacAlpine, or “Mac” as he was known among his fellow officers, was with the sheriff’s office for close to 30 years before he died as a result of COVID-19 in September of 2021.

