Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sheriff’s office announces recipient of MacAlpine award

First Sergeant William L. “Billy” Montjoy is this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration...
First Sergeant William L. “Billy” Montjoy is this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s Captain David E. MacAlpine Award recipient.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First Sergeant William “Billy” Montjoy has been named as this year’s recipient of the Captain David E. MacAlpine Award, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

First Sergeant Montjoy has served with the sheriff’s office since 2005 and is in command of its Crime Awareness and Prevention Unit.

“His desire to serve the community goes far beyond his work assignment though,” a sheriff’s office news release states. “For Billy, creating equitable and inclusive community involvement opportunities is a personal mission, in which he displays the very best attributes of Dedication, Commitment, and Passion.”

MacAlpine, or “Mac” as he was known among his fellow officers, was with the sheriff’s office for close to 30 years before he died as a result of COVID-19 in September of 2021.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
The first step at the Healing Place is its detox center, where clients spend their first week....
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington

Latest News

The National Eye Institute has named January as Glaucoma Awareness Month to tell more people...
National Eye Institute stresses importance of vision exams to protect against glaucoma
The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree...
Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
Crews are currently on the scene of a downed power line on 3rd St near Greenfield Lake.
Downed power line blocking two lanes on 3rd St near Greenfield Lake
Broderick Jones (Source: Robeson Co. District Attorney's Office)
Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
Justin Caldwell
UPDATE: Fourth person arrested in connection to Wilmington gun crime investigation