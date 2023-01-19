Skip to content
Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Watch Live
Election Results
News
Weather
Investigate
Traffic
Health
Cape Fear Weekend
Submit Your Pictures
Home
About Us
Meet the News Team
Live Online
See It, Snap It, Send It
Previous Newscasts
WECT Anywhere
Contests
WECT Jobs
WECT Internship Program
News
Investigate
Crime
Back to School
Here We Grow
National
Politics
Election Results
Lottery
Crimes of the Cape Fear
GenX Water Investigation
1-on-1 with Jon Evans
School Sex Scandal
Black History Month
Weather
First Alert Skycams
Sky Tracker
First Alert Action Days FAQs
Weather Pics
First Alert Hurricane Center
Shootin’ the Breeze
Traffic
Gas Prices
Health
Coronavirus
Opioid Epidemic
Senior Connect
Sports
Olympics
Friday Night Football
Get Fit With 6
Community
Event Calendar
Collector's Calendar
Cape Fear Weekend
Pet of the Week
Highway 6
Clear The Shelters
Community Classroom
Community Spotlight
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Home Pros
Cape Fear Strong
Schedule
Carolina in the Morning
First at Four
Conserve Cape Fear
Side Hustle
Telemundo Wilmington
Previous Newscasts
PowerNation
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Powerball 1-18-23
Powerball Winning Numbers for 1-18-23 at 11pm
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST
|
Updated: 20 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington
Latest News
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
More shows, more diversity? Calls for variety increase as concert season approaches
Community to gather for vigils to remember and celebrate KC Johnson
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged