Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman

A South Carolina man already faces charges in her murder
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina.(WMBF)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina.

“He killed my baby,” said Bulla Brodzinski, KC Johnson’s partner. “I don’t know who this guy is but I hope they give him the most maximum punishment possible.”

Wednesday marks five days since Brodsinzki last saw Johnson. William Hicks, who Brodzinski has never met, is charged with her murder.

“She said she was going out with a friend and she would be back in an hour. I never saw her again after that.”

Wilmington Police announced Wednesday that they believe Johnson was killed along King Street on January 13, the same day she disappeared.

Also on Wednesday, police in Chatham County, Georgia responded to a call about human remains washing up along the Savannah River. Those investigators are working with WPD to determine if the remains belong to Johnson.

Police arrested Hicks on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach. Investigators say he and Johnson met on social media.

“He was pissed off at her for some reason and he said he was going to teach her a lesson or something,” said Brodzinski.

As Johnson’s loved ones reflect on all she meant to them, they wait for Hicks to be extradited to North Carolina and for justice to be served.

“It is not fair that was taken away from me,” said Brodzinski. “It’s not fair that she was taken away from all her friends and family either.”

