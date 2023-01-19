‘Panther Parent and Me’ dance to be held at C.F. Pope Elementary

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The C.F. Pope Elementary School PTO has announced that it will host the “Panther Parent and Me” dance on Feb. 10.

According to the announcement, the event is open to the public for parents with students in the 5th grade and under. The dance is scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at C.F. Pope Elementary at 400 N Wright St. in Burgaw.

Valentines gifts and flowers will be available for parents to purchase to give to their students. Additionally, small desserts and beverages will be available.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets and RSVP here. For more information, please visit the event’s Facebook page.

