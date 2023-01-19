Senior Connect
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge

By WRAL News
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor.

Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage, Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WRAL on Wednesday. Wood, 68, was also cited with an unsafe movement infraction, Freeman said.

The incident happened on Dec. 8, according to online court records. She was served with charges on Dec. 12, records show.

Wood didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

She is scheduled to appear in administrative court on Jan. 26. “That is standard procedure for these types of cases,” Freeman said. “And this case will be handled as any other.”

You can read the rest of this story here.

