Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating

Texas authorities said a body was found near the home of a missing woman’s boyfriend. (Source: KTVT, COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing after threatening to tell the wife of the man she was dating that he was having an affair was found buried in a field near his Dallas-area home, authorities said.

The body discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie is that of Kayla Kelley, 33, the Collin County sheriff’s office said Thursday. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said the cause of death was pending. She was reported missing last week.

Ocastor Ferguson, 32, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge in Kelley’s disappearance, according to the sheriff’s office. Her burned car was found in a remote area of the Dallas suburb of Frisco on Jan. 12, the day after she was reported missing. According to an arrest affidavit, her aunt and co-workers said they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Ferguson remained in jail Thursday, where records showed he was also being held on an arson charge. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Authorities have charged a man with the killing of his girlfriend. (Source: WFAA/FAMILY OF MISSING WOMAN/BOOKING PHOTO OF FERGUSON (COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF)/CNN)

Following the identification of Kelley’s body, the sheriff’s office said that it is working with the district attorney’s office to determine what additional charges will be brought against Ferguson.

Ferguson told investigators that he met Kelley online and they began dating over the summer, the affidavit said. He said he’d used a fake name with her but that she would figure out his actual name and that he was married, it added.

In conversations found by investigators on Ferguson’s phone between him and Kelley, she’d told him that she would tell his wife about the affair if he didn’t answer her, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found that a vehicle Ferguson’s wife had reported stolen was located near Kelley’s home in Collin County, located north of Dallas, with gloves, duct tape and a blanket inside, the affidavit said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
The first step at the Healing Place is its detox center, where clients spend their first week....
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington

Latest News

During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a Minnesota woman has a new way to test for cervical...
Tampon-like device will help 'detect cervical cancer within the comfort of your own home'
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
Cannabis vaping products are showcased at Housing Works, New York's first legal cannabis...
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
FILE - A member of the Mile High Youth Corps walks near a smoldering pile of tree debris during...
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires
Richard Barnett, left, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Propping feet on Pelosi desk was mistake, man testifies