Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mayors from across the country descend on Washington

"Politics doesn't have to be poisonous" says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
"Politics doesn't have to be poisonous" says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez(Gray DC)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Immigration, affordable housing, and critical infrastructure.

Those are just a few of the hot-topics our nations mayors are tackling this week in Washington.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says this conference is an opportunity to show that gridlock is a Washington problem, and that leaders from cities big and small can come together to solve some of the biggest issues facing America.

“America’s mayors are here to show that politics doesn’t need to be poisonous. We can still partner together to make America more prosperous,” said Suarez.

Suarez is at the helm of the mayor’s conference this week - with the intent of sending a clear, collaborative message to lawmakers.

“We need all levels of government doing their part,” said Suarez. “That strong local federal partnership is essential if we are to break some of these partisan stalemates. We know that Washington is divided right now doing things. Big things will be hard, but we cannot allow low expectations to get in the way of answers for the American people.”

The conference features sessions on tackling homelessness, immigration reform, and how to spend federal dollars.  $1.6 billion of those federal dollars is going to Cincinnati - where Mayor Aftab Pureval says there’s much work to be done.

“I’m very grateful for the money that we’ve received so far, but we’re going to continue to fight for our fair share.,” said Pureval.

The conference will culminate Friday, when mayors will be invited to the White House to talk with top officials from the Biden Administration, and advocate for their community needs directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

Latest News

FILE - Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes plays against Chelsea during the second half of a...
Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida boat crash
William Hicks
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
The National Eye Institute has named January as Glaucoma Awareness Month to tell more people...
National Eye Institute stresses importance of vision exams to protect against glaucoma
A man charged with murder in Wilmington appeared in a South Carolina courtroom Thursday morning.
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records