Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with murder in Wilmington appeared in a South Carolina courtroom Thursday morning.

William Haven Hicks, who is charged in the murder of KC Johnson, waived his right to an extradition hearing. The judge says the Wilmington Police Department now has 20 days to pick Hicks up and bring him back to North Carolina.

Hicks has been charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Kidnapping. He is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

