Lane reopens on I-140 following crash involving four vehicles

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The right, eastbound lane has reopened along I-140 near U.S. 421 following a four-vehicle crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, the incident began when a cement truck lost one of its tires and attempted to pull over onto the shoulder.

While attempting to merge, the cement truck was “sideswiped” by an oncoming car. After making contact with the cement truck, this car was then hit by an oncoming truck that was attempting to dodge the incident.

After this second collision, the car spun and collided with a third vehicle, increasing the total number of vehicles involved to four.

The driver of the car that originally made contact with the cement truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

