ILM saw record number of passengers in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport (ILM) set a new record by serving 1,086,245 passengers in 2022.

Four airlines provided air service at ILM in 2022 - American, Avelo, Delta, and United.

“We’re thrilled passengers chose to FLY ILM, resulting in a record year. Heading into 2023, we have nonstop service to 14 markets and a fifth airline- Sun Country- starting service at ILM this year,” said Jeff Bourk, Airport Director. “We look forward to offering even more choices to travelers and having another successful year.”

ILM Route Map (ILM)

