ILM saw record number of passengers in 2022

Wilmington International Airport
Wilmington International Airport
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport (ILM) set a new record by serving 1,086,245 passengers in 2022.

Four airlines provided air service at ILM in 2022 - American, Avelo, Delta, and United.

“We’re thrilled passengers chose to FLY ILM, resulting in a record year. Heading into 2023, we have nonstop service to 14 markets and a fifth airline- Sun Country- starting service at ILM this year,” said Jeff Bourk, Airport Director. “We look forward to offering even more choices to travelers and having another successful year.”

ILM Route Map
ILM Route Map

