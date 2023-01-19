First Alert Forecast: warm winds Thursday... cooler, wetter changes coming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Thursday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly winds - possibly gusting over 30 mph - will help bring temperatures to their highest levels of the week. Expect highs deep in the 70s on the mainland and 60s to near 70 for most beaches and barrier islands. Wilmington’s longstanding record high for January 19 - 76, set in 1950 - should at least be challenged if not broken. This afternoon’s skies will feature spells of sunshine, though moisture could manifest in scattered clouds, patchy fog banks, and even a rogue shower late.

Moderate drought conditions continue over southeast NC. Our next good rain chance will be Saturday night into Sunday with a southern system. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/RwmGspr5SZ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 19, 2023

Your Forecast Alert Forecast forges on to the weekend with dry skies and a cooling temperature trend: 60s for Friday, 30s for Friday night, and 50s for Saturday.

An energized storm track will boost needed rain chances deeper in your First Alert Forecast: 70% for Sunday, 30% for Monday, 40% for Tuesday, and 50% for Wednesday.

