First Alert Forecast: cooler & wetter changes coming this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a comfortable Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Wednesday and Thursday featured temperatures that fell just short of records, Westerly winds will limit temperature growth this afternoon to the lower and middle 60s. Aside from some streaky clouds, enjoy more healthy intervals of sunshine, compared to recent days.

Moderate drought conditions continue over southeast NC. Our next good rain chance will be Saturday night into Sunday with a southern system. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/RwmGspr5SZ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 19, 2023

Your Forecast Alert Forecast forges on to the weekend with dry skies and a cooling temperature trend: 30s for Friday night, and 50s for Saturday.

An energized storm track will boost needed rain chances deeper in your First Alert Forecast: 70% for Sunday, 30% for Monday, 40% for Tuesday, and 50% for Wednesday.

