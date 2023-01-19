Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cooler & wetter changes coming this weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a comfortable Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Wednesday and Thursday featured temperatures that fell just short of records, Westerly winds will limit temperature growth this afternoon to the lower and middle 60s. Aside from some streaky clouds, enjoy more healthy intervals of sunshine, compared to recent days.

Your Forecast Alert Forecast forges on to the weekend with dry skies and a cooling temperature trend: 30s for Friday night, and 50s for Saturday.

An energized storm track will boost needed rain chances deeper in your First Alert Forecast: 70% for Sunday, 30% for Monday, 40% for Tuesday, and 50% for Wednesday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for wherever you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

