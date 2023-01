Downed power line blocking two lanes on 3rd St near Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are currently on the scene of a downed power line on 3rd St near Greenfield Lake.

The power line is blocking two lanes on 3rd St, and Willard Street and Carolina Beach Road are currently closed.

WECT has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.

Power Line on 3rd Street near Greenfield Street (WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.