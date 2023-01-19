Senior Connect
Cape Fear Museum to host dinosaurs after dark event featuring crafts, beer

Dinosaurs Take Flight exhibition at the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is inviting adult guests to Museum After Dark: Dinos on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Per the museum, the evening event will let adult guests channel their inner dinosaur by taking part in dinosaur-related crafts and activities such as:

  • “Take a quiz to reveal your dinosaur personality
  • Participate in a T-Rex basketball challenge
  • Build a Pterosaur and fly it into a nest
  • Test your dino knowledge at our trivia station
  • Have fun creating Paleo Art
  • Take pictures at the selfie station
  • And more!”

The traveling exhibition Dinosaurs Take Flight will be open to explore, and guests can buy Slice of Life Pizza, Mocktails by Mocksie, beer and wine during the event.

“Who doesn’t love dinosaurs,” dino enthusiast and education manager Amy Thornton said in a press release, “this adult only event will be an evening where our visitors can be creative, challenge their friends, and have prehistoric fun.”

Advance tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members when bought online before the day of the event. Otherwise, tickets are $18 at the front desk on the day of the event.

