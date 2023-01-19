Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is ending a charity donation program it ran for a decade in its latest cost-cutting move. In a blog post on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, the company said the program, called AmazonSmile, will shut down by February 20.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon is ending a charity donation program it ran for a decade in its latest cost-cutting move.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the company said the program, called AmazonSmile, will shut down by February 20 because it had “not grown to create the impact” the retailer had hoped.

The program allowed Amazon to donate a small percentage of eligible purchases to a charity selected by shoppers.

“With so many eligible organizations—more than 1 million globally—our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin,” the company said.

The decision also comes as the Seattle-based company is laying off workers and axing different areas of its business in an effort to trim costs. Other tech companies, such as Facebook parent Meta and Salesforce, are also letting workers go after ramping up hiring over the past couple of years, when the pandemic made consumers increasingly reliant on the tech sector.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this month the layoffs at his company will impact about 18,000 employees. Jassy said the job cuts will mostly affect the company’s retail division and its PXT organizations, which handle human resources and other functions. Other teams, including the company’s Alexa division, have also faced layoffs since November.

The company said charities that have been a part of the AmazonSmile program will be provided a “one-time donation equivalent” to three months of what they earned last year through the program. They’ll also able to accrue additional donations until the program officially closes, it said.

Amazon noted in the blog post it will also continue supporting other charitable programs, such as its housing equity fund that aims to build more affordable homes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as...
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
The first step at the Healing Place is its detox center, where clients spend their first week....
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington

Latest News

David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81
A man said he helped rescue a moose from a frozen lake in Alaska.
‘I’m going to do something’: Man leads group rescue of moose stuck in frozen lake
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los...
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes