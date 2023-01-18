Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington police: Man charged with murder in connection to missing person case

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of KC Johnson (pictured), who went missing on Friday, Jan. 13.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of KC Johnson, who went missing on Friday, Jan. 13. She was reported missing the next day and

“Upon further investigation, it has been determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King St, Wilmington, NC on Friday, January 13, 2023. 26-year-old William Haven Hicks of South Carolina is in custody and is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Kidnapping. He is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Police Department under no bond,” said the WPD in a release.

Police say that the two met recently on social media.

“The Wilmington Police Department sends our condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said the WPD.

They ask anyone with information to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or via the Tip411 app.

William Haven Hicks
William Haven Hicks(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

Latest News

The Chatham County Police Department says that the Wilmington Police Department is the lead...
Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River
Police Lights
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
Southport City Manager Bonnie Therrien and Assistant City Manager Dorothy Dutton
Southport appoints city manager and assistant city manager
Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17.
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire