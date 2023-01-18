Wilmington police: Man charged with murder in connection to missing person case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of KC Johnson, who went missing on Friday, Jan. 13. She was reported missing the next day and

“Upon further investigation, it has been determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King St, Wilmington, NC on Friday, January 13, 2023. 26-year-old William Haven Hicks of South Carolina is in custody and is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Kidnapping. He is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Police Department under no bond,” said the WPD in a release.

Police say that the two met recently on social media.

“The Wilmington Police Department sends our condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said the WPD.

They ask anyone with information to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or via the Tip411 app.

William Haven Hicks (Myrtle Beach Police Department)

