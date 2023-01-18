Senior Connect
Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River

The Chatham County Police Department says that the Wilmington Police Department is the lead...
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chatham County Police Department says that the Wilmington Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the case of human remains found in the Savannah River on Jan. 18.

“This morning, Chatham County Police Department officers responded after human remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the Savannah River near the sugar refinery. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity,” the CCPD said in a release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

