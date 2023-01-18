Senior Connect
Wilmington named one of the best small cities for moviemakers

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington ranks second in the country on MovieMaker’s list of the best small cities and towns to live and work as a moviemaker in 2023.

The Port City jumped up six spots from last year’s list and is second only to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“Wilmington continues to rise as a top destination for film and television production business”, says Johnny Griffin, Director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, Inc. “We are honored that Wilmington was chosen for the fourth year in a row and has received this top honor.

“Credit for this honor goes to the world-class crew, the dedication of EUE Screen Gems Studios and Dark Horse Studios as well as the success of the Cucalorus Film Festival. Their combination makes Wilmington a successful location for any project to work. Additionally, with support from local government and the area’s citizens, Wilmington continues to remain in the spotlight.”

