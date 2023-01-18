Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Subcontractor dies after fall from bucket lift, police say

A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift, like this one, that...
A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift, like this one, that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.(daseaford/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.

The man was in the bucket, which was extended, when it hit utility wires suspended over Route 4, which also serves as Main Street in Rangeley, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene from injuries related to the fall on Tuesday morning, she said. The road was closed until 4 p.m.

The man worked for Consolidated Communications. The death remains under investigation by Maine State Police and the Department of Labor, Moss said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation

Latest News

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference in Sydney,...
Jacinda Ardern to step down as New Zealand prime minister
A 12-year-old boy vacationing in Florida with his family caught a 130-inch long shark.
‘Is this thing gonna pull me in’: 12-year-old fisherman reels in great white shark
A 12-year-old boy vacationing in Florida with his family caught a 130-inch long shark.
'Is this thing gonna pull me in': 12-year-old fisherman reels in great white shark
Connecticut authorities say Karin Ziolkowski has been sentenced to prison for the death of her...
‘Unimaginable’: Mother sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 8-year-old son
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000